California-based chain bringing signature tacos to Fort Worth

Jimboy’s Tacos, a family-owned California chain of restaurants, is bringing their cult-favorite menu to Fort Worth.

Fort Worth has plenty of tacos, but these are a little different. The key differentiator is the crispy, grilled stone-ground corn shell, and dusted with parmesan cheese.

In addition to Jimboy’s signature, crispy, parmesan-dusted tacos, other menu items include grilled burritos, enchiladas, fresh salads, and shareable bites like loaded fries and queso and chips.

The brand makes its debut in Fort Worth early this fall. Featuring a drive-thru and cult-favorite menu, this new Jimboy’s Tacos will be located at the corner of Clifford Street and Jim Wright Freeway.

“Our food is big and bold, just like Texas. We’re thrilled to bring a taste of California to this taco-loving state with made from scratch Mexican-American food that is crave-worthy,” said Mark Lewis, the Fort Worth franchisee. “Although Fort Worth is known for its Tex-Mex, we can promise you there is nothing like our one-of-a-kind recipes. I am looking forward to bringing Jimboy’s Tacos craveable flavors to the Fort Worth community.”

Jimboy’s Tacos first opened over 67 years ago as a simple food trailer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, California. Founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson created the Original Ground Beef Taco, which has remained unchanged since it was first served in 1954, and is still the brand’s most popular menu item. The iconic taco is made fresh at each Jimboy’s Tacos location with seasoned ground beef, American cheese, and lettuce encased in the crispy, grilled stone-ground corn shell.

Jimboy’s Tacos was so popular they were one of the first restaurant brands to begin franchising in 1969. Today the brand has more than 40 locations in California and Nevada and is growing through franchise opportunities.

“The entire Jimboy’s Tacos family is excited for the opportunity to bring our famous food down to Texas,” said Erik Freeman, CEO of Jimboy’s Tacos. “It’s truly a dream come true for all of us, and we are so excited to work with Mark, he is the perfect franchisee to open this restaurant.”

The new Fort Worth restaurant is located at 9316 Clifford St #150, Fort Worth, TX 76108 and will be opening its doors in early fall. www.jimboystacos.com.