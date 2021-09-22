California company to expand into Fort Worth

Family owned and operated DCI Hollow Metal announced Sept. 22 it will expand from Southern California into Fort Worth to accommodate new and existing customers.

The expansion initially brings over 20 full-time positions to Fort Worth, with plans to shortly expand beyond 40, DCI Hollow Metal officials say. The company will lease a 43,000 square foot facility at Everman Trade Center, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

“It’s terrific to welcome DCI Hollow Metal to Fort Worth,” said Chris Strayer, executive vice president of economic development for chamber. “Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and we’re ready to help those relocating here stake their claim of all the incredible opportunities and resources available in our region.”

DCI Hollow Metal is a nationwide leader in custom hollow metal doors and frames, manufactured to exact specifications to meet strict timelines.

The company is currently headquartered in Fontana, California.

DCI Hollow Metal manufactures custom commercial steel doors and frames in a variety of configurations, many to meet fire, sound and ballistic ratings. The company was founded in 1981. According to the company’s website, DCI Hollow Metal has done several projects in the health care field, including supplying doors for the UC Davis Medical Center and the Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara, California. They have also done projects in Las Vegas with the Bellagio Hotel and the Venetian Hotel.

“As we continue to see Fort Worth position itself as an ideal place for a business to grow and thrive, I am thrilled to welcome the already industry established team at DCI Hollow Metal as they expand their venture here. I look forward to their continued growth and success in our community and the impact of the terrific job opportunities they will bring to the south side of Fort Worth.” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.