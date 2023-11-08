California’s DrinkPAK bringing 1,000 jobs to Fort Worth

DrinkPAK, a California-based manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding into North Texas with two Fort Worth locations expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs by 20226.

Totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet, the company’s facilities will be constructed at Trammel Crow’s 35 Eagle development on I-35W and Eagle Parkway in the Alliance area and at Carter Park East near I-35W in southeast Fort Worth, according to a Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce news release.

With headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, and a dedicated workforce of approximately 550 employees, DrinkPAK operates one of the most technologically advanced canned beverage facilities in North America, the news release said. The North Texas facilities will produce a variety of products, including energy drinks, sodas, waters, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, milk and milk-alternative beverages.

“We are thrilled to expand our advanced manufacturing organization in Fort Worth and look forward to creating new jobs, working with local businesses, and becoming an integral part of the community,” said Nate Patena, CEO of DrinkPAK. “The City of Fort Worth, Denton County and Tarrant County have been incredible partners in this process, and we are grateful for the opportunity to build two new state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to manufacture more high-quality drinks for the best brands in the world.”

DrinkPAK will hire local workers for jobs in production, batching, quality, maintenance, engineering and warehousing, the release said. The company will host career fairs and will notify the community of available positions offering competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and formalized training. More information is available on the company’s website.

“We extend a warm welcome and our sincere thanks to DrinkPAK as they embark on their expansion journey in Fort Worth.” said Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. “We are thrilled to have a company of DrinkPAK’s caliber choosing North Texas as its new home. Their significant investment in our region, along with the creation of 1,000 new jobs, exemplifies their commitment to the growth and prosperity of our community.”

“DrinkPAK will make a great new addition to Fort Worth’s dynamic ecosystem of technologically-driven manufacturing companies,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “We appreciate their commitment and investment in our community, and look forward to welcoming them to Fort Worth.”