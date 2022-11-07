Calling all workers! Workforce Solutions to stage massive job fair Thursday

Looking for work? Looking for workers? This day’s for you: Thursday, Nov. 10.

That’s the day. The place? Globe Life Field in Arlington. The time? 9 a.m.-2p.m. The reason you care? That’s when and where Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is staging the biggest job fair of the year – “Hiring Red, White & You!”

And what’s it all about? It’s about 180 local employers eager to fill more than 7,100 jobs – and putting those employers together in one place with all the prospective employees a Major League baseball stadium can hold. While the Texas Rangers regroup from a challenging 2022 baseball season, their world-class venue will showcase a broad range of large and small employers looking to staff up with all-star job seekers – employers such as Bell, Lockheed, Airbus, Gaylord Texan, Six Flags, Alcon, Amazon, Ben E. Keith, City of Fort Worth, Cook Children’s, Texas Health Resources, FedEx, UPS and many more.

The 11th annual job fair will feature on-site interviews as well as free professional headshots. Veterans will be given priority access, but Hiring Red, White & You! is open to all. There is ample free parking and no cost to attend. Along with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, the job fair will be hosted by he Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Simultaneous job fairs will be held by other Workforce Boards statewide that day, including job fairs in Dallas and Plano. Regionally, more than 422 employers will be interviewing for 20,000-plus available jobs.

One more time, here’s the info, in a nutshell:

What: “Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair”

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10.

- Advertisement -

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington.

Parking: FREE! Globe Life Field Parking Lot A; overflow in Lot R.

Registration Encouraged, Not Required: Job seekers can get more details and register at hrwyjobseeker.eventbrite.com.