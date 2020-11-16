Camp Bowie District completes redesign, rebrand with launch of new website

Camp Bowie District Inc. launched its new website Nov. 16, providing a directory of area merchants who are categorically listed with business information, while providing customers with a one-stop-shop for information related to Camp Bowie Boulevard.

New features to the website include a robust design update, and better functionality and resources for businesses in the district, the organization said in a news release.

The website is available at: www.CampBowieDistrict.com

The organization unveiled a new brand identity earlier this fall, saying in a news release that its new logo better represents the six mile corridor and reflects the historic preservation that Camp Bowie District represents and promotes.

“Our new logo is a good representation of Camp Bowie and is built around an icon that is easily and quickly associated with all facets of the Boulevard,” Wade G. Chappell, executive director of Camp Bowie District Inc, said. “Our new website stands as a marker for what Camp Bowie can offer both consumers and businesses.”

Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Camp Bowie District Inc. has advocated and preserved on behalf of Camp Bowie Boulevard and its surrounding areas which include several side streets and W. 7th (west of University).

The Boulevard has historically thrived from those who choose to live the Camp Bowie lifestyle by shopping local and supporting the many unique businesses over the past 100 years. The historic origins are reflected in the architecture and generations of family businesses that still provide attentive customer service delivered with Texas hospitality.

The district is contracted with the City of Fort Worth as the manager of Public Improvement District No. 19 and property owners pay an additional property tax in order to increase economic vitality and redevelopment along the boulevard. Today, PID 19 extends from University to Lackland Road and includes portions of West 7th Street, Byers and Lovell.

Through partnerships with LCOMM Marketing and Public Relations, the organization has developed and launched the rebrand and marketing efforts on behalf of Camp Bowie. Plans for a holiday and lifestyle ad campaign are also in the works for the remainder of this year.

“20 years in operation is a huge milestone for our organization,” said Mark Harris, chairman of the board of directors. “This new brand is a nod to the historic value.”

The boulevard is named for a nearby World War I military training camp.