Camp Bowie District to improve commercial landscape of the boulevard

The Camp Bowie District Board of Directors has announced the launch of a new economic development initiative designed to improve the scale of business along The Boulevard and provide resources for property and business owners.

The Strategic Economic Development Plan positions Camp Bowie District on the path toward a resilient economy and healthier economic stature, the organization said in a news release.

The organization wants to create a vision for Camp Bowie that public, private, and institutional partners can coalesce around and act on to drive investment and growth.

The district said 2020 was an unprecedented year where business owners and operators had to continuously pivot to survive, finding the new normal of operations.

Positioning for post COVID-19, the district has identified improved direction through the Strategic Economic Development Plan to further enhance the area and its blend of retail, restaurants, and services.

“We believe that with these additional resources we will be able to give our property owners, businesses and members intel that they otherwise would not have access to,” said Wade G. Chappell, executive director. “Our aim is to build a stronger business community for today and tomorrow.”

The plan is broken down into two phases.

Phase One is currently underway by the Camp Bowie’s Economic Development Committee. This phase consists of working with a subcontractor to conduct an economic analysis of The Boulevard’s current, past, and future projections. The completed research will provide an in-depth analysis of the District’s economy, focusing on the identification of key opportunities and threats associated with the area’s current occupancy, consumer trends, and deficiencies.

Phase Two will use the information collected to create a vision for an improved commercial corridor. The organization will then work with property owners to provide a crossover of communication that will assist them with valuable networking opportunities to find commercial audiences committed to doing business along the boulevard.

“As Fort Worth and its economy bounce back from the pandemic, the economic structure will continue to evolve as we adjust to the new normal,” said Mark Harris, Camp Bowie chairman and economic development committee member. “By actively staying ahead and understanding the economic landscape of Camp Bowie Boulevard, we can fulfill tactics that will increase the economic opportunity for businesses and property owners in the district.”

The Camp Bowie District is a private sector, not for-profit public improvement district created owners to revitalize Camp Bowie Boulevard. Improvement efforts have included infrastructure refinement, the implementation of beautification projects, hosting special events, and serving as an advocate for all development.

Contracted with the City of Fort Worth as the manager of Public Improvement District No. 19 (PID 19), property owners pay an additional property tax to increase economic vitality and redevelopment along the Boulevard. Today, PID 19 extends from University to Lackland Road and includes portions of West 7th Street, Byers and Lovell.

For a complete outline of the area, visit www.CampBowieDistrict.com