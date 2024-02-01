Candy giant IT’SSUGAR opens Grapevine store

IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in United States, has opened a 2,500-square-foot store at the Grapevine Mills shopping mall in Grapevine.

The new store features what the chain is know for, IT’S SUGAR said in a news release: more than 150 “pick n’ mix candy bins, hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences from America’s beloved brands, including Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s and Starburst.”

The retailer also includes shops devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats and other items appealing to sugar enthusiasts of all ages, the release said.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” said Jonathan Schwartz, the company’s vice president of real estate. “We deliver a candy experience unlike any other, bringing your favorite brands to life with bright colors, hilariously entertaining displays, and a wide variety of sweets and treats. Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages can feel like a kid in a candy store. We invite everyone to come and join us for the ultimate sugar experience.”

IT’SUGAR is a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings. More information is available on the IT’SUGAR website.