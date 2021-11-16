Cantey Hanger adds two partners, three associates

Lyndsay A. Newell, an attorney specializing in Family Law, and Jermaine Watson, an attorney specializing in Bankruptcy Law and Business Litigation, have joined Cantey Hanger LLP as Partners. William J. Gober, John M. Kash and Preston R. Polk have joined the firm as associates.

Lyndsay Newell joins Cantey Hanger from her own firm. where she practiced family law since 2016. She received her Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (now Texas A&M) in 2012. While at Wesleyan, she was a staff writer for the Law Review.

Newell earned her Bachelor of Science, Human Ecology, and Master of Science, Child and Family Studies, from The University of Tennessee. She has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers every year since 2017 and is a member of the Eldon B. Mahon American Inn of Court.

For more than 15 years, Jermaine Watson has navigated corporate bankruptcy restructurings and has represented corporate entities, entrepreneurs, trustees and liquidating trustees, independent creditor groups, landlords, and secured creditors in a variety of industries. He also advises businesses and entrepreneurs in litigation and arbitration matters involving contract and employment disputes. He has represented clients in bankruptcy cases in all federal districts in Texas, the Western District of Arkansas, Northern District of Ohio, District of Delaware, and the Southern District of New York.

Watson began his legal career as the career law clerk for Chief Bankruptcy Judge, Kathy A. Surratt-States, of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Elon University in North Carolina and earned his J.D. and M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and Missouri, the Federal and Fifth Circuit Courts of Appeal, the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas.

John Kash joins Cantey Hanger from Brockett & McNeel, LLP in Midland and has done commercial and collection litigation, oil & gas transactions and litigation, and personal injury litigation. He is a 2017 graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law. He earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University in San Marcos.

Preston Polk is a 2021 graduate of Baylor University School of Law. His Bachelor of Science was earned at Texas A&M University. He has been involved in land and cattle issues, including work with Polk Land & Cattle in Lufkin and previously as a legislative intern for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Will Gober is another 2021 graduate of Baylor Law School. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration / Supply Chain Management from Baylor University and served as student body President his final year. During 2019, Gober was an intern with Judge Jay Weatherby, 340th District Court, San Angelo.