Cantey Hanger attorney elected to board at Meritas

Attorney Laura Hilton Hallmon, a Partner at Cantey Hanger LLP, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Meritas Law Firms Worldwide, a global alliance of independent law firms that serves the legal needs of companies doing business across markets.

Hallmon was elected to the board position from the more than 7,400 attorneys in the Meritas member network and will serve a three-year term with 20 other attorneys from around the world.

Hallmon has been involved with Meritas six years, during which time she has served on its U.S. Leadership, Member Engagement and U.S./Canada Litigation/Labor & Employment Group committees.

“Laura has been a strong leader as the Meritas network has grown to serve an increasing number of companies’ cross-border legal needs,” said Sona Pancholy, president of Meritas. “She has a keen understanding of what keeps in-house counsel up at night, and the ways in which a network of premier independent firms can best address those client needs.”

As a board member, Hallmon will participate in strategic planning, finance, development, member recruitment and retention, and the administration of Meritas’ rigorous quality standards, which set the network apart from other legal organizations.

Hallmon is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, rated “AV Preeminent” by Martindale-Hubbell, and chairs Cantey Hanger’s Labor and Employment practice group. She is a 1996 graduate of Baylor University and received her Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law in 1999.