Canyon Ranch Wellness Club now open at new Crescent Hotel Fort Worth

Canyon Ranch, a global pioneer and innovator in destination wellness, has brought its expertise and experience to Fort Worth with the opening of its Wellness Club at 850 Van Cliburn Way and Camp Bowie Boulevard in the city’s Cultural District.

The Canyon Ranch Wellness Club is part of the new Crescent Hotel Fort Worth complex spearheaded by renowned developer John Goff, who is principal owner of Canyon Ranch.

“Our local members, along with guests of our connected Crescent Fort Worth Hotel, will enjoy the gold standard in a healthier life and lifestyle,” Goff said in a news release announcing the Wellness Club’s opening.

“Canyon Ranch is the original thought-leader and market-maker in the lifestyle wellness movement,” added Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers. “We’re incredibly proud to deliver the best of our resort and spa experiences to Fort Worth, where people can practice wellness every day right in their own backyard.”

The Wellness Club offers a comprehensive array of services, including a spa, salon, state of the art fitness facilities and expert consultation. The club also introduces many firsts for Fort Worth, including the area’s only Vichy table, a unique multi-sensory spa amenity, and the innovative CR Vitality program, which offers the latest, cutting-edge tools and techniques for recovery, increased energy and improved longevity.

Club operators say the club’s purpose is to enable members to live longer and better by understanding and adopting wellness practices while offering a fun and lively community that motivates and inspires long-term commitment. The process begins with a signature five-part holistic wellness assessment designed to ensure that members are on the right path to achieving their personal health goals.

The Fort Worth club is the first step in Canyon Ranch’s plan to build its presence in Texas, officials said. A new resort location in the Austin Hill Country is scheduled to open in 2025 and future locations are on the drawing board. The expansion is part of the company’s effort to provide greater access to the Canyon Ranch lifestyle throughout the United States.

Founded in 1979, Canyon Ranch has locations in in Tucson, Arizona; Lenox, Massachusetts; Woodside, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian).

More information can be found on the club’s website.

The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth and Canyon Ranch Wellness Club anchor a 5.1-acre, $275 million development that also includes 167 luxury residences and an eight-story, 168,000-square-foot office building that serves as home to John Goff’s primary businesses, Crescent Real Estate and Goff Capital.

The hotel, which officially opened for business Nov. 8, features 200 guest rooms, including 12 luxury suites, two restaurants, a lobby bar, a rooftop bar and 15,000 square feet of event space.