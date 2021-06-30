Caregiver Inc. announces rebranding

Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), announced June 29 the unveiling of a network-wide rebranding initiative that affirms the growing company’s values and mission.

“We are excited to launch the new corporate brand that represents our commitment to being a best-in-class choice for IDD services,” Mark Lashley, the chief executive officer of Caregiver, said in the announcement.

Lashley said the branding is the result of a collaborative process and honors “the incredible investment our colleagues make to serve the individuals we care for day in and day out.”

The company said the new visual identity is comprised of components that reflect Caregiver’s core values and the company’s mission to support the unique goals and dreams of the people it serves.

– Complete Care – A circle stands for completion, signifying our commitment to providing high quality care without end.

– Total Compassion – Helping hands represent our compassion and focus on supportive leadership.

– Inclusion & Diversity – Three colors represent our commitment to diversity and creating an atmosphere of inclusion for all people.

Caregiver has acquired 20 companies in five states since 2015.

Following a break during the pandemic, the company is embarking on a new acquisition season, the news release said. The rebranding celebrates the company’s success and symbolizes a renewed sense of hope for employees, care providers, and the people they serve.

The company plans to immediately deploy digital assets of the new brand and display new signage at its support center in Fort Worth. Additional branding changes at the company’s locations in Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Georgia will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

www.cg-idd.com