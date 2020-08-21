Castleberry ISD acquires property on White Settlement Road

The Castleberry Independent School District has purchased the Fireside Lodge, a former nursing home located on White Settlement Road.

Steve Berry with Fort Worth-based Williams Trew announced Aug. 21 the sale. Berry represented the buyer, Castleberry Independent School District. The property’s seller was McGrath Knapp Partnership. This transaction was also aided by JoAnn Royer, associated broker at Williams Trew, who was pivotal in connecting Castleberry ISD with Steve Berry, according to a news release.

The former nursing home, which sits on 5.892 acres at 4800/4830 White Settlement Road, is situated in the revitalized area known as the River District of Fort Worth and is close to Castleberry High School.

“I have driven past this building a thousand times,” said Berry. “I am proud to be part of this landmark transaction today. Castleberry ISD was a fantastic client to work with and represent. I am very impressed with their ability to make quick, yet thoughtful, decisions and move efficiently throughout the process. This significant transaction will enable CISD to strategically expand their footprint directly adjacent to the current high school.”

The Castleberry Independent School District is located five miles west of downtown Fort Worth in a densely populated community covering an area of approximately 5.4 square miles. The district includes the City of River Oaks, a large portion of Sansom Park and a small portion of the City of Fort Worth. Castleberry ISD is bound on the west and the south by the Trinity River, on the east by Fort Worth, and the north by Lake Worth.

Dr. John Ramos, superintendent of Castleberry ISD said of the transaction. “We have really enjoyed working with Steve Berry and value his tremendous knowledge, as well as his expert guidance. Today’s transaction marks an important expansion for Castleberry ISD to help serve the educational needs of our children in the future.”

“Williams Trew, Fort Worth’s premier residential real estate brokerage, is proud to support our agents assisting their clients in commercial transactions,” said Elizabeth McCoy, market area manager for Williams Trew. “We provide a full range of commercial real estate brokerage services to investors, property owners, tenants and developers. Our experience and brand reputation rank at the top of the DFW area and our company culture is one of the finest. We work hard to deliver a remarkable commercial property buying, selling and leasing experience to every client we work with. Whether you are buying or leasing, our experts can help you meet your commercial real estate needs.”