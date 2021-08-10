Catholic Charities Fort Worth names new president, CEO

Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) on Aug. 10 announced Christopher Plumlee as its newest President and CEO.

Plumlee is currently the Chair of the Board at Catholic Charities Fort Worth.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about having Christopher in this role. His character, integrity, humility, clear direction, empathy, and a proven track record of working through very difficult circumstances this past year are key things we need going forward,” says Deb McNamara, Interim CEO/President.

“It is in carrying out this mission to serve the least among us as entrusted to us by Christ that I delight in the appointment of Christopher Plumlee as the new CEO of CCFW,” says Bishop Michael Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth. “Christopher Plumlee holds a compassion and understanding of how Catholic Charities of Fort Worth serves God and our neighbor, a compassion and understanding he learned by accompanying his father’s work for Catholic Charities of Dallas and in his own experience as a board member and chair of Catholic Charities of Fort Worth. This commitment first to love God and to help those in need and his willingness to work with all people of good will is at the heart of Christopher’s leadership through service in our mission to eradicate oppressive poverty.”

Plumlee’s background includes a 25 year career in senior leadership positions with several North American companies, including; Bank of America, Eastman Kodak, Staples, Dell and Hewlett Packard. In 2013, Plumlee started his own sales consultancy called Elevate Strategy Group. Plumlee worked with clients on all elements of the sales continuum to include sales strategy, client engagement, coaching, leadership development and training. “I fervently believe the work of CCFW is transforming lives and our community in profound ways. We are not providing our brothers and sisters with a fish for today, but we are empowering them with the tools, resources and infrastructure to fish for a lifetime. I believe every day we glorify God with the kingdom work He has called us to do,” said Plumlee.

Plumlee has served on numerous Corporate Advisory boards. He serves on the boards for INROADS, Inc. and One Man’s Treasure. He also serves on the Advisory Board for Sky Ranch. He is also one of the founding Principals in the African American Executive Networking Forum.

Plumlee starts with the organization on September 7, when Deb McNamara will be replacing his board position for one year to ensure a smooth transition. Plumlee has been married for 23 years to Natalie, an attorney at Chubb Inc. They have a son, Hamilton August Prescott, 15.