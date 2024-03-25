Cattle Raisers elect new president during 147th Convention & Expo

Carl Ray Polk Jr. was elected president of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association over the weekend during the 147th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The Convention & Expo drew 4,300 attendees to three days of activities that included main-stage sessions addressing pivotal topics such as agricultural policy, a 2024 weather forecast and a market outlook.

Featured speakers included U.S. Rep. August Pfluger and former Rep. Mike Conaway, who served as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture; culinary experts Lisa & Tom Perini; and NBC 5 news anchor Deborah Ferguson.

The event featured educational sessions, live demonstrations, multiple student opportunities and competitions and more than 290 exhibitor booths as well as presentation of two industry awards:

- FWBP Digital Partners -

2024 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award: Rex and Susan McCloy of Blue Ranch.

2024 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef: Dale Rankin.

Officers elected along with Polk were Stephen Diebel, vice president, and Dan Gattis, second vice president. Also elected were board members Anson Howard, Michael Sasser, Richard Marbach and Ross Thompson; and executive committee members Austin Brown III, Claudia Scott Wright and James L. Donnell Jr.

“Thank you to all the cattle raisers, landowners and industry partners who gave their time and support in making this event a success,” Polk said in a news release. “Our dedicated team of volunteer leaders and staff worked tirelessly to put together an exceptional program highlighting the ideas, innovations and individuals helping shape the future of our industry. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Fort Worth next year for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, April 11-13, 2025.”