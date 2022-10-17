CBRE names James Stein senior VP in Fort Worth

Veteran commercial real estate veteran James Stein has been appointed as a senior vice president of CBRE’s Fort Worth office.

A Fort Worth native, Stein will be part of CBRE’s Advisory and Transaction Services/Occupier team and will focus on leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, and consulting services to occupiers of office properties.

Stein’s 14 years of experience includes advising law firms, corporations, financial institutions, professional service firms and start-ups in commercial real estate transactions, including office relocations, portfolio management and lease expansions and restructures.

He has represented a number of high-profile real estate users, including Dyson, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Hanover Insurance Workday, and American Greetings.

“Our clients and CBRE team will be well-served by James’ strategic vision and forward-thinking,” Jeremy McGown, senior managing director with CBRE, said in a statement. “His legal background has enabled him to form innovative and sound real estate strategies as well as to interact successfully with clients, landlords, building owners and other stakeholders.”

Stein previously worked as a commercial real estate attorney at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, before moving into brokerage. He worked at Cushman & Wakefield before joining Dallas-based CBRE.

Stein is a graduate Fort Worth Country Day School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and communications and his law degree from Northwestern University.