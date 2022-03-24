Thursday, March 24, 2022
“Celebration of Life,” burial for business and civic leader John V. Roach set for Friday

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
John Roach (Photo courtesy of TCU Magazine)

Legendary business executive and civic leader John V. Roach will be laid to rest Friday, March 25, during a private ceremony at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth.

Burial will follow a Celebration of Life to be held at 3 p.m. Friday at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive.

Family and friends will gather today (Thursday March 24) from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper funeral home, 1500 8th Ave.. Fort Worth.

Roach died March 20 at the age of 83. He gained fame in the business world as CEO of electronics retailing giant RadioShack and was equally well known for his civic activities and lifelong support of his alma mater, Texas Christian University.

This article includes information from Roach’s official obituary published by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

