Central Market requiring masks for customers, partners, vendors

H-E-B’s Central Market is now requiring customers to wear masks

Beginning Monday, June 22, Central Market will require the use of masks or facial coverings for partners, vendors and customers while inside the nine locations in Fort Worth, Southlake, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Plano.

H-E-B noted that an employee was confirmed positive for COVID-19 who was last in a store on June 17, 2020. H-E-B said partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.