80.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 8, 2020
- Advertisements -
Business Charles Schwab completes its $22B purchase of TD Ameritrade; plans 2021 move...
Business

Charles Schwab completes its $22B purchase of TD Ameritrade; plans 2021 move to Westlake

By AP News

The 1,375,000-square-foot Westlake Campus for Charles Schwab,

Other News

Sports

Berger a winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour feels like it, too

AP News -
By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour spent two months learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Read more
Sports

A safe return for golf as Berger wins Colonial in a playoff

AP News -
By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Daniel Berger dreamed of moments like this, a putt on the final...
Read more
Sports

No cheers at Colonial to drown out expletive on broadcast

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Even without any fans to cheer, there was quite a reaction to...
Read more
Sports

With a swing and silence, PGA Tour gets back to business

AP News -
By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With one swing met with silence, the PGA Tour got back to...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Charles Schwab has completed its roughly $22 billion acquisition of rival broker TD Ameritrade.

The companies said the deal was completed Tuesday although it will take another 18 to 36 months to integrate the two firms. The deal was announced last November — not long after both brokers eliminated commissions on most stock trades.

In January, the combined company will move its headquarters to Schwab’s new campus in Westlake, but it will keep substantial operations in Schwab’s current base of San Francisco. It is unclear how many jobs will be eliminated at Omaha, Nebraska-based TD Ameritrade as part of the merger.

TD Ameritrade stockholders received 1.0837 Schwab shares for each TD Ameritrade share they owned as part of the deal.

TD Ameritrade said Tuesday that outgoing CEO Stephen Boyle will receive a $600,000 cash bonus for his leadership during the transition. He became interim CEO after the deal was announced.

Schwab President and CEO Walt Bettinger said the combined company will stay focused on making investing accessible to all with low costs and great service.

Charles Schwab has built a $100 million regional office campus on Hillwood’s Circle T Ranch property.

Opened in late 2019, the Westlake location will also serve as a central location for meetings of the company’s board and its leadership team, which is also geographically dispersed across the country. The company does not anticipate any impact on the vast majority of San Francisco-based roles and expects to continue hiring in the city. Any additional real estate decisions will be made over time as part of the integration process, according to the company.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Schwab. PJT Partners LP and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor to the strategic development committee of the board of directors of TD Ameritrade. – this report includes information from FWBP archives.

Previous articleMuseum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Business

US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last...
Read more
Business

Ruby Tuesday, hit by COVID closures, files for bankruptcy

AP News -
By DEE-ANN DURBIN Associated Press Writer Ruby Tuesday is filing for bankruptcy protection, the latest casual restaurant chain to...
Read more
Business

Google, Oracle meet in copyright clash at Supreme Court

AP News -
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices discussed restaurant menus, computer keyboards, songs and even...
Read more
Business

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

AP News -
By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are recovering on Wall Street Wednesday after President...
Read more
Business

Stocks drop after President Trump calls off stimulus talks

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers Stocks dropped on Wall Street Tuesday after...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101