Chronicling to help: Stories with Soul welcomes blogging marvel Katey McFarlan

Katey McFarlan started reading European blogs in middle school as she pursued help coping with an autoimmune disorder. Those blogs eventually inspired Katey to create Chronicles of Frivolity, her own spectacularly popular blog (more than 215,0000 Instagram followers) and marketing website, which she uses to connect with and advocate for women in difficult circumstances.

Now a wife and a mother of two, McFarlan’s primary focus is offering other women the same comfort she found years ago. In this episode of Stories with Soul, Katey joins podcast hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams to share her inspirational story and serve up some great advice for aspiring bloggers and entrepreneurs.

Listening/viewing options:

Watch on website here

Watch on YouTube here

Listen on Apple Podcasts here

Listen on Spotify here