City Council preview for Aug. 24

Published on August 23, 2021

Some highlights of Aug. 24 City Council meetings:

Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the June sales tax update; alleyway mowing in the Riverside neighborhood; floodplain management plan five-year update; Police public safety communications update and data; proposed zoning ordinance text amendments to the Trinity Lakes development code; impact of camping prohibition; unlicensed carry of handguns and safety and security at city facilities; egret migration public education and outreach efforts; and an update on the program to interpret the murals on the Will Rogers Memorial Center Auditorium and Coliseum and recommended funding for project completion.

A briefing will cover 2020 Census results.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will vote on a resolution nominating Bell Textron Inc.’s facility at 3255 Bell Flight Blvd. as an enterprise project under the Texas Enterprise Zone Act.

The Council will vote on an agreement in the amount of $249,630 with Kimley-Horn and Associates for a multimodal transportation infrastructure improvement plan at the future City Hall and the surrounding vicinity.

A public hearing will cover amendments to the impact fees for water and wastewater facilities.

Councilmembers will vote on a proposed tax rate of $0.7325 per $100 in valuation, which will result in an increase in tax revenue for fiscal year 2022.

There are 18 zoning cases on the agenda.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.