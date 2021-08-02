City Council preview for Aug. 3

Published on August 02, 2021

Some highlights of Aug. 3 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover a May sales tax update; sales tax overpayments; second-quarter economic development update; electric grid issues and communication; extending the professional services agreement between the city and Visit Fort Worth; an update on the Will Rogers Memorial Center food and beverage provider selection process; MyH2O communication and field deployment update; an update on the Mary’s Creek Water Reclamation Facility permit process and TCEQ response to public comments; police public safety communicators; and top talent retention strategies post-COVID.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 response and recovery; an overview of significant zoning cases; presentation of the recommended fiscal year 2022 capital budget; and water and wastewater impact fee update and recommendation.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will conduct a public hearing and vote on the 2021-22 annual action plan for the use of $13 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant funds from the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Emergency Solutions Grant and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.

The Council will consider a construction contract with Muckleroy & Falls not to exceed $8,219,906 for the construction of a new Diamond Hill Community Center in Council District 2, funded by the 2018 bond program.

There are 12 zoning cases on the agenda.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.