City Council preview for June 22

Published on June 21, 2021

Some highlights of June 22 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the April 2021 sales tax update; the calendar and meeting schedule for the FY2022 budget and property tax; summer day camp; pricing and ratings on bonds in the 2021 debt plan; Goodwill Industries Summer Earn and Learn program; private swimming and water safety lessons; IT staff consolidation and service delivery; management diversity update; monthly development activity report; public mowing by the Park & Recreation Department; redistricting software training for interested residents; collective bargaining negotiations with the Fort Worth Firefighters Local 440; update on residential solid waste collection service delivery and contract negotiations; and the WATER emergency repair program.

Briefings will cover July Fourth preparedness; public engagement on the budget, bond program and redistricting; education strategies and 2021 Reading Instruction Program; and the city’s action plan for use of federal housing and community development grant funds.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will nominate and vote on a mayor pro tem.

Members will vote on a resolution naming Ronald Gonzales acting city secretary effective July 1.

The Council will name new members to the Fort Worth Housing Corp. and Fort Worth Development Corp. boards.

The Council will consider a resolution of support for the creation of a public improvement district for a portion of the Dean Ranch property and conduct a public benefit hearing on the establishment of Public Improvement District No. 21-Las Vegas Trail.

There are 21 zoning cases on the agenda.

Councilmember Michael Crain will present a proclamation to LEGACY’S ComoFest 2021.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

