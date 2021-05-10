City Council preview for May 11

Published on May 10, 2021

Some highlights of May 11 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover COVID-19 testing alternatives; the status of emergency rental assistance programs; a Bank of America Enterprise Project nomination; and traffic information at the 3300-3800 blocks of East Berry Street.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 response and recovery; DFW International Airport debt financing; economic development agreements for Phase II of the Heritage Stockyards project; and the proposed 2022 Bond Program.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The city secretary will present a resolution canvassing the returns and declaring the results of the May 1 municipal election and declaring a runoff election for June 5.

The oath of office will be administered to Councilmembers-elect Carlos Flores, Cary Moon, Michael Crain and Gyna Bivens.

Members will vote on a resolution authorizing a reduction in Fort Worth’s extraterritorial jurisdiction by adjusting the boundary line between Fort Worth and Justin.

There are 11 zoning cases on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

