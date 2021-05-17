City Council preview for May 18

Published on May 17, 2021

Some highlights of May 18 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the March sales tax update and a sales tax overpayment refund; monthly development activity report; Neighborhoods, USA Virtual Conference on Neighborhood Concerns; bird relocation program; and an update on loud and excessive noise and enforcement efforts.

Briefings will cover an economic development agreement with SmartAction LLC; and an update on a Meacham Airport midfield development project.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Mayor Betsy Price will present a proclamation to Elliott Garsek honoring the 75th anniversary of the PGA Tour at Colonial Country Club; Councilmember Dennis Shingleton will present a proclamation honoring Emergency Medical Services Week to Ken Simpson and Ruben Cisneros of MedStar and Fort Worth Fire Battalion Chief Sherri Hauch; Councilmembers Carlos Flores and Ann Zadeh will present a proclamation honoring Marshal Appreciation Week to Marshal Phillip Swift.

Members will vote on a resolution changing the start time of the June 15 special called canvassing meeting to 3 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St.

The Council will consider an agreement with Fort Worth Heritage Development LLC for two parking garages and three western sports arenas in the Fort Worth Stockyards near the southwest corner of Stockyards Boulevard and Packers Avenue.

There is one zoning case on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

