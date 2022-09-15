Clang, clang! TCU joins ceremonial bell-ringing at NYSE

TCU is already gearing up to ring the bell on next year’s 150th anniversay celebration but on Friday school officials will journey to the nation’s epicenter of media, business, arts and entertainment to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. will be joined by TCU’s John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business, Daniel Pullin, and other university leaders, students and alumni for the ceremonial bell-ringing that marks the end of each day’s trading session at the stock exchange.

“This is an exciting moment for TCU,” Boschini said. “For 150 years, we have been educating students to lead in the global community. We’re ready for the next 150 years as we continue to innovate and prepare the next generation of leaders. With this bell-ringing, we recognize and celebrate the thousands of Horned Frogs working in business, strategy and finance, leading enterprise on Wall Street, on Main Street and around the world.”

The university’s 150th anniversary – Lead On: Celebrating 150 Years of TCU – officially kicks off Jan. 23, 2023.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“In today’s global economy, our graduates from the TCU Neeley School of Business have what they need – the academic background, the ethical compass and the connections to drive success,” Pullin said. “Texas is a growing hub for corporate leadership, and our students are taking what they’ve learned here in Fort Worth and utilizing those skills and values across the globe. It is an honor to celebrate the Neeley School of Business, TCU and all Horned Frogs on the national stage at the iconic New York Stock Exchange.”

TCU friends and family can be a part of the event by watching a livestream of the NYSE bell ceremony beginning at 2:35 p.m (3:35 p.m. EDT) on TCU’s Facebook page. Students, faculty and staff are invited to watch from the Neeley School of Business Shaddock Auditorium.

Information for this article was provided by TCU.