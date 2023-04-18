Coby Brown named president of PRIM Construction

Coby Brown has been named president of PRIM Construction, the Fort Worth-based contractor announced today (April 18).

In his new role, Brown will be responsible for overseeing all daily construction operations as well as managing the financial health of all projects, PRIM said in a news release.

“This is a well-deserved title for Coby, who has been a longtime stakeholder at PRIM and has shown exceptional leadership and a commitment to excellence over the past 15 years,” said Trent Prim, the company’s chief operating officer. “His new role will allow him to expand our business further into the DFW metroplex.”

“The promotion of Coby to president is a testament to his hard work and the company’s trust in his abilities,” added CEO Beth Prim. “We are excited about Coby’s continued career development and the contributions he will make in his new role.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

PRIM Construction is a general contractor founded in 2007 by Beth and Trent Prim. The company has been awarded multiple U.S. Green Building Council LEED Awards and is currently certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise and a state of Texas HUB contractor. PRIM is certified by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency.

Additional information can be found on the company’s website.