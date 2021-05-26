Colonial to get a $20M-plus facelift after tournament ends

As Colonial Country Club celebrates the 75th anniversary of its PGA tour event, the club unveiled and approved a $20 million-plus renovation of its championship golf course.

The project is scheduled to start immediately following the final putt of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge next May, with a planned grand opening for the 2023 event.

Founded in 1936, the course was designed and created by renowned architects John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell. The approved master plan and renovation project was conceptualized and designed by decorated course architect Gil Hanse.

“This is a monumental opportunity to celebrate our proud legacy with a nod to our storied history, but with an eye to the future,” Frank Cordeiro, COO of Colonial Country Club, said in a news release. “It will still be the revered Colonial course we are all familiar with seeing and playing, but the Hanse work will improve, update, and maximize the legendary course and routing. The membership is excited.”

The project will address every aspect of the golf course infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art irrigation system, new bunkers, tees, and green complexes. State of the art subterranean cooling and heating systems for the green complexes are designed to manage and adjust soil temperatures for superior growth and plant health, maximizing playability, aesthetics, and consistency. Every feature will be rebuilt and new turf will be established throughout the entire golf course.

“We are excited about the opportunity to restore some of the early character and architectural features of the golf course at Colonial,” said Hance, president, Hanse Golf Course Design. “While Colonial is one of the most recognizable names in golf, the course has evolved far afield from its original vision. We are honored that the members have entrusted us with this classic gem, and will work hard to make it more visually artistic and more interesting to play. We are similarly hopeful that upon playing the restored course the best players in the world will find that the attributes that make Colonial challenging will still be at the heart of the design.”

“The Gil Hanse design will suit the modern game for players of all levels, including the best players in the world, yet celebrate the features and strategy of the Golden Era of golf course design,” said Cordeiro.

Colonial Country Club founder, businessman and visionary Fort Worth icon Marvin Leonard established the historic club in the era when many of finest courses in the country were founded and built

Comments from others at Colonial Country Club:

Christine Klote, Colonial Country Club president: “This is a very exciting time for the members of Colonial Country Club. I am thrilled that Gil Hanse will be coming to Fort Worth to lead the renovation and restoration of our historic and world-renowned golf course.”

“As a proud member of 29 years at this storied club, I’m excited for the membership and the Charles Schwab Challenge. This project was approved with overwhelming member support and I cannot wait to see the outcome,” said Jim Whitten, Charles Schwab Challenge Chairman and tenured Colonial member.

Jim Leito, Charles Schwab Challenge COO: “The golf course drives the member experience daily, the success of the Charles Schwab Challenge, and is the platform that generates charitable donations for our local community. Mr.Gil Hanse will provide the next generation of members, tournament volunteers, and golf fans with an experience not seen since 1941. I am very proud to be a part of the past and future of Colonial Country Club.”