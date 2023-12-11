Commentary: Mobility is crucial as region keeps growing

Hillwood, the developer of AllianceTexas, has a legacy of innovation, so establishing the Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) was a natural next step. Since 1989, with the opening of the world’s first industrial airport, AllianceTexas has grown to 27,000 acres, with 560 companies generating 66,000 direct jobs and an estimated $111 billion in economic impact for the region. As we see the development and the region continue to experience exponential growth, Hillwood remains committed to innovating and adapting for what’s next.

The AllianceTexas MIZ was established to attract and convene mobility innovators here in North Fort Worth, providing the infrastructure and strategic partnerships needed to scale and commercialize new technologies and mobility solutions, both on the ground and in the air. That combination works to connect people, places, and ideas that push innovation forward in surface and air mobility.

In order to keep up with population growth, the region must innovate with creative solutions that include all modes of transportation. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro is the fourth largest metropolitan area in the U.S., gaining 328 people daily and set to surpass the Chicago metro soon. Within 20 miles of the AllianceTexas development, there is a population of two million residents with an annual growth rate of 1.62%. The numbers speak for themselves when talking about infrastructure needs, supply chain reliability and growth, as well as dependable transit solutions.

To retain and attract corporate residents, we need a strong workforce with flexible options for commuting. Part of solving that challenge is public-private partnerships like those established with Trinity Metro, collaborating on innovative solutions and public transportation challenges. The Alliance area is served by two bus routes and the Alliance ZIPZONE, which helps riders with their first-mile and last-mile connections. Additional options include riding TEXRail and connecting to the Mercantile ZIPZONE, which allows riders to connect to Alliance ZIPZONE. Another great option is VANPOOL, a service for groups of five or more commuters who live and work near each other and who want to share the cost of traveling to and from work. The program is available for residents in Tarrant County as well as 10 other counties.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Future transit plans include an express route that stops in downtown Fort Worth and continues to Alliance. Potential commuters on this route may be concerned about traffic on I-35W, but this new route will guarantee arrival time, or the ride is free. The route will feature a new luxury bus fleet with onboard Wi-Fi and will utilize the recently completed North Tarrant Express (NTE) TEXpress lanes along I-35W.

The NTE TEXpress lanes are part of the critical roadway systems that directly connect to over 75 million square feet of industrial logistics facilities, giving AllianceTexas-based companies a strategic advantage in mobility innovation. The new stretch of highway will significantly improve capacity and safety in the movement of goods and people through the region, state and nation, with a guaranteed minimum rate of travel of 55 mph from the Alliance corridor to Dallas. The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is another public-private partnership essential to transit and mobility growth, convening local governments and driving regional planning.

As we look ahead to continued growth and new innovations, we know that a robust workforce is vital to successful operations and a strong future. Helping our employees reach their jobs is an essential component of the success of our region.

Robert Folzenlogen is Senior Vice President of Strategic Development & Innovation at Hillwood.