Companies are seeking workers in Dallas-Fort Worth area

U.S employers added 943,000 jobs in July and drove the unemployment rate down to 5.4% in another sign the economy is bouncing back with surprising vigor from COVID-19.

If you or someone you know is looking for a new job or just a job, there are some opportunities available in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Across the country, State Farm is hiring more than 2,500 full-time employees thru 2021 and more than 1,000 of those are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

All of those jobs come with full benefits including comprehensive health, tuition reimbursement, paid training, and 401K match.

There is a career fair on Aug. 17 from 12 pm – 2 pm.

Applicants can register for the fair here and speak with a recruiter about why State Farm is the place for them.

Details:

Tuesday August 17th, 2021

12:00pm to 2:00pm

2,500 open positions/1,000 in DFW

Spanish and Asian language speaking positions

Hybrid work environment

Full benefits

Also hiring is ALDI, which announced it is hiring more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees across the country through February 2022 and beyond. In the greater Dallas – Fort Worth area.

ALDI is looking to fill 367 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth and 692 people across Texas. I

ALDI will be hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, during which local stores and warehouses will host interview events to fill available positions. Interested applicants can view open positions in their area at careers.aldi.us/now-hiring.

ALDI also recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees and the new national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and positions. Employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs and generous paid time off.

Burlington Stores is also hiring.

Local candidates interested in joining the award-winning culture can easily complete applications directly at BurlingtonStores.jobs .

Opportunities range from warehouse associates and supervisors in Distribution Centers, as well as associates, managers and supervisors for the stores.