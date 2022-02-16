Convention Center catering gets new take with new chef

Brent Hines, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin, has been named executive chef of the Fort Worth Convention Center’s catering operations.

Trinity Food and Beverage, a division of Omni Fort Worth Hotel, announced the appointment of Hines, who said he aims to elevate the convention center’s conference dining experience with “euphoric” flavor blends and in the process make the city-owned venue a culinary destination in its own right.

“My vision is for the Fort Worth Convention Center to become a destination for groups looking for a particular food and beverage experience,” Hines said. “We want people to leave remembering the cuisine and requesting the recipes.”

A native of Chico, Texas, Hines began his professional career at Keystone Ranch in Colorado, a Vail Resorts property and Zagot-rated top fine dining restaurant. At 27, he landed his first executive chef job at Sky Creek Ranch in Keller, which received multiple awards for best new restaurant and best steakhouse.

Hines then moved to global hospitality giants Gaylord and Benchmark before serving as executive chef at Winewood Grill in Grapevine and executive sous chef at Park House Dallas. Hines joined Trinity Food and Beverage as the FWCC executive chef in June of 2021.

“We know that a conference or gala experience can hinge on the guests’ satisfaction with the cuisine,” said Larry Auth, general manager of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. “Chef Hines brings both restaurant and large-scale hospitality experience to our clients with a unique combination of global perspective and local Texas flavor to his creations.”

Hines blends his own spices from scratch, as well as all dressings and sauces, to create unique flavor combinations with infused Southwest, French, Asian, Italian, Caribbean and Mediterranean influences. Marquee dishes include tenderloin bruschetta with arugula pesto and tomato jam, which he describes as “Italian with a Texas twist.”

Other signature menu items include grilled Texas watermelon with hydroponic mix greens, local goat cheese and smoked blueberry dressing; lobster mac & cheese with brandy cream, truffle essence and chervil; and duck quesadillas topped with poblano crema and corn pico de gallo.

“I’m an artist with a blank canvas, intending to make an impression on all your senses,” said Hines. “When the colors are appealing, flavors are well-balanced, and everything comes together in your mouth, you should have a euphoric feeling.”

The Fort Worth Convention Center is planning a $450 million phased expansion over the next five years that will provide the ability to serve larger events and shows with 5,000 to 10,000 people in attendance. The renovation will include a new, state-of-the-art catering kitchen.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

Information for this article was provided by the city of Fort Worth public events department.