Cooksey adds graphic designer

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Kelly Colbert

North Texas-based strategic communications firm Cooksey Communications recently added Kelly Colbert to its Creative Department as a graphic designer. Colbert supports all of Cooksey’s public and private sector clients with their digital and social marketing program, collateral design, brand development and event promotion needs.

“As an agency dedicated to our integrated communications services, we know that our clients expect savvy design that looks great, conveys messages effectively and advances organizational objectives with the right mix of power and nuance,” said Colby Walton, president of Cooksey Communications. “Kelly’s experience across a variety of industries and her ability to create distinctively branded materials for multiple platforms make her the perfect fit for our award-winning Creative Department.”

Before joining Cooksey, Colbert gained experience at a Plano-based agency, developing an array of skills encompassing web design, social media content planning, brand development and promotional print collateral.

Colbert graduated from The University of North Texas with a B.A. in interdisciplinary art and design studies.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

