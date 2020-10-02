71.6 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 2, 2020
- Advertisements -
Business Coppell-based home loan firm announces IPO plans for NYSE
BusinessReal EstateResidential

Coppell-based home loan firm announces IPO plans for NYSE

By FWBP Staff
person using phone and laptop computer
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Other News

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Coppell-based Caliber Home Loans Inc. on Oct. 2 announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock to be sold by Caliber’s sole stockholder, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. The number of shares of Caliber common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Caliber intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HOMS.”

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, Fitch and DBRS.

The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 5

Aziyo Biologics – 2.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Piper Sandler/Cowen. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AZYO. Business: Makes regenerative medical products for various tissue types. Based in Silver Spring, Markyland

fuboTv – New York, 15 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Evercore ISI/BMO Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol FUBO. Business: Offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform.

Previous articleTrump’s diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign
Next articleM&M sells apartment building, River Oaks Shopping Center
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Business

M&M sells apartment building, River Oaks Shopping Center

FWBP Staff -
Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a 23,380-square foot retail property Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold...
Read more
Commerical

Architecture firm with Fort Worth office names new leadership, changes name

FWBP Staff -
ERA Design and Architecture has changed its name to EFG Design and Architecture Inc.Cray Bauxmont-Flynn is the Tulsa firm’s new principal and...
Read more
Business

Wall Street trims losses after Trump’s positive virus test

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was easing off...
Read more
Business

US hiring slows for 3rd month in sign of struggling economy

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — America's employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight...
Read more
Business

US 3Q auto sales fall 9.7%, but they’re rising from 2Q lows

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — In normal times, a 9.7% drop in auto sales would cause executives to sweat...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101