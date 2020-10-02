Coppell-based home loan firm announces IPO plans for NYSE

Coppell-based Caliber Home Loans Inc. on Oct. 2 announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock to be sold by Caliber’s sole stockholder, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. The number of shares of Caliber common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Caliber intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HOMS.”

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, Fitch and DBRS.

The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 5





Aziyo Biologics – 2.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Piper Sandler/Cowen. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AZYO. Business: Makes regenerative medical products for various tissue types. Based in Silver Spring, Markyland

fuboTv – New York, 15 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Evercore ISI/BMO Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol FUBO. Business: Offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform.