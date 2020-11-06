Core-Mark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

70.2 F
Fort Worth
Friday, November 6, 2020
Business

By AP News
Business

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Core-Mark Holding Co. (CORE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The wholesale consumer products distributor posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period.

Core-Mark expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.8 billion to $16.9 billion.

Core-Mark shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORE

