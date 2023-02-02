Counting down, not winding down: Stock Show & Rodeo enters final weekend

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is counting down but not winding down as the legendary event storms full speed ahead into its final weekend. Here are some highlights of what’s on tap today through Saturday, courtesy of FWSSR:

AUDITORIUM ENTERTAINMENT SERIES – Thursday, Saturday (Presented by Ariat)

Closing out the FWSSR concert series at historic Will Rogers Auditorium will be a country music show, John Anderson with Bryan White, at 7 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 2) and a concert featuring “Red Dirt” band Shane Smith & The Saints with singer Angel White at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. More information is available online.

JUNIOR BARROW SHOW – Today (Feb. 2)

The Stock Show’s Grand Champion Jr. Barrow will be named this afternoon. More than 2,100 FFA and 4-H youth are competing to qualify for the Jr. Sale of Champions on Saturday

JUNIOR STEER SHOW – Today and Friday

The Junior Steer Show is scheduled for today and tomorrow beginning at 8 a.m. in the Will Rogers Coliseum. What’s commonly referred to as Champions Drive typically occurs between noon and 3 p.m. on Friday when the Grand Champion Steer is selected from approximately 3,700 entries from across Texas.

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Today through Saturday

The stage is set. Sixteen athletes in each event compete tonight and tomorrow (eight each night) for a spot in the PRORODEO Tournament’s championship finals on Saturday. There, eight finalists will make one last ride to be a FWSSR champion for 2023. Tickets remain available.

LOTS OF HORSING AROUND – Daily

Palomino and Quarter Horses show Friday in the Justin Arena and Saturday in the Will Rogers Coliseum.

SHEEP DOG TRIALS – Saturday

Maneuvering a herd of skittish sheep is a challenge. But, it’s graceful when performed by some of Texas best sheepdogs. The Stock Show’s Sheepdog Trials will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Watt Arena.

JUNIOR SALE OF CHAMPIONS – Saturday

Maybe the most asked question – besides “where’s the petting zoo” – is “what did the Grand Champion Steer bring?” Last year, this auction raised more than $6 million for Texas 4-H and FFA youth. This year’s auction beginning at 9 a.m. in the West Arena promises to be just as amazing.

MORE ANIMALS AT THE FOREFRONT – Today through Saturday

Rabbits show today through Saturday.

RODEO SHOPPING AND STOCK SHOW FARE – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE AND THE CORKYARD – Thursday through Saturday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard feature before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS – Friday, Feb 3

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

FRIDAY BONUS – YELLOWSTONE CAST

Cast members of the popular TV show Yellowstone will appear Friday, Feb. 3, for an autograph session at the 6666 Ranch booth near the south end of Aisle 700 in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall. Fans will have the opportunity to snag an autograph as well as purchase Yellowstone and 6666 Ranch merchandise.