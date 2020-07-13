Creative space opens in West 7th area



Lowtown Studios is opening an innovative, modern creative space for video and photo shoots, as well as audio recording, with multiple stages and state-of-the-art equipment, all housed in one location.

Lowtown Studio



Lowtown Studios is a video and photography facility located at 2733 Cullen St. It opened July 6, bringing cutting-edge audio/visual capabilities in the form of a boutique studio, the company announcement said. But boutique doesn’t mean small. It means tailored down to the last detail to bring big ideas to fruition.

It’s been a vision years in the making, with local industry professionals brought into the planning and construction process. Among them is independent director, producer and film consultant Chris Rodriguez.



“The first reaction is ‘Wow! I can’t believe this is in our own back yard, that this is in DFW,’ ” Rodriguez said . “The level of quality is something right out of Hollywood.’”

President Douglas Mangold – who’s also a photographer, production manager and art director – summed up Lowtown’s mission: “Four stages. One roof. Zero limits. That pretty much says it all.”

The venue includes:

– Four stages engineered and soundproofed by award-winning acoustical design firm Russ Berger Design Group

– Green stage with three-wall cyclorama

– White stage with two-wall cyclorama

– Full-shooting kitchen with green screen capabilities, 60-inch Wolf range with double oven and Sub Zero refrigerator

– Shooting lounge that can be staged for multiple settings

– Hair, makeup and wardrobe with three stations, changing room and shower

– Sprinter van with grip and electric gear

– Soundproof voiceover/podcast booth

– Post-production services

– Top-of-the-line audio, photography and video equipment, featuring hardware by ARRI, RED, Canon, Profoto and more

The company said it also has procedures such as virtual photo/video shoots with an available client screening area in place to keep clients and staff safe while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: Call (817) 709-4651, email hello@lowtownstudios.com or visit

https://lowtownstudios.com