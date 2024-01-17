Crescent names Christopher Goff senior VP

Christopher Goff has been named Senior Vice President, Capital Formation, at Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate LLC.

In his new role, Goff is responsible for overseeing the company’s equity capital formation efforts and maintaining and enhancing relationships with investors, Crescent said in a news release. With a proven track record of success, dedication and strategic vision, Goff is well positioned to spearhead the development and execution of Crescent’s equity-raising strategies and further strengthen its investor partnerships, the release said. He also will work to enhance communication and engagement with existing and potential investors, ensuring a transparent and collaborative relationship.

Goff joined Crescent in 2020 and has previously held positions in the hospitality investments group and as vice president, capital formation, where he was instrumental in solidifying relationships with existing investors and sourcing new investor relationships.

Prior to joining Crescent, Goff worked for Castle Hill Partners, a real estate private equity firm focused on development of long duration master planned communities and targeted real estate investments requiring repositioning or complex debt resolutions. He also worked for CAVU Venture Partners, a consumer-focused venture capital firm with offices in New York, Austin and Los Angeles.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Goff spent six years in New York City as an associate at WM Capital Partners focused on distressed debt investments and special situation loan originations across all commercial real estate asset classes, and at Smith & Associates where he focused on international account management and supply chain analytics in the semiconductor industry.

“As we continue to navigate the dynamic real estate landscape, Christopher’s promotion reflects both his outstanding contributions to our organization and our commitment to fostering internal talent,” said Jason Anderson, Crescent’s co-CEO. “His leadership and strategic acumen have already been instrumental in our achievements, and we are confident that, in his new role, he will play a key part in shaping the future success of our company.”

Goff graduated summa cum laude from New York University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and also graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Master of Business Administration concentrating in private equity and real estate finance.

Goff is active with the University of Texas Real Estate Center and is co-head of the Dallas/Fort Worth Junior Council and National Junior Board Member for Shatterproof, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to combatting the epidemic of substance use disorder in the United States.

- Advertisement -

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC is a real estate operating company and investment advisor founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets of more than $10 billion under management, development and investment capacity. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch. More information can be found on the company’s website.

Information for this article was provided by Crescent Real Estate.