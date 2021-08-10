Crockett Row adds new tenants, restaurants as traffic picks up

Crockett Row at West 7th has been adding several new tenants this summer and has been celebrating both grand openings/re-openings at both new and existing businesses.



Insomnia Cookies will grand-open its second Fort Worth location on August 21 at 825 Currie Street. Known for its fresh-baked warm cookies, inexpensive-and-quick local delivery, and late-night hours, the rapidly growing cookie company will be open seven days per week, until 1 a.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 3 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.



Two new restaurants have joined the lineup at the “reimagined” Crockett Hall (formerly the Food Hall at Crockett Row), located at 3000 Crockett Street. These include:

Smoke-A-Holics BBQ: The beloved Texas barbeque joint with a soulful twist has opened its first brick-and-mortar location, headed by original founder and pitmaster Derrick Walker. Open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. or until sold out, fans are flocking for its famed sliced brisket, smoked chicken salad, brisket nachos, and loaded cornbread.

Russo’s Sweet Shop: Offering homemade cheesecakes, cannoli, cookies, ice cream, ice cream cakes, cake jars, and other made-from-scratch special treats, Russo’s is open seven days per week from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Formula Wellness Center, a health spa offering energizing and youth-restoring services such as hormone replacement, nutrition and supplement therapy, IV therapy, and medical weight loss, has officially opened to the public at 2831 West 7th Street. In honor of its grand opening, all services will be discounted by 20% through August 31.



The Pretty Kitty has also opened for business at 2937 West 7th Street. Known for its signature Brazilian Bikini Wax, The Pretty Kitty offers full-service waxing and caters to Fort Worth’s active, stylish, woman on-the-go.



Among other Crockett Row news, Voicebox Karaoke has reopened to the public (after being closed due to COVID) with new safety protocols, improved HVAC system, microphone covers, deep cleaning of suites between each guest, and in-app song selection. Located at 2955 Crockett Street, Voicebox features eight private karaoke suites with seating for more than 100 guests, along with an open public lounge area, full-service restaurant and bar.



Last but not least, the West 7th Movie Tavern is now open seven days per week, offering Fort Worthians first-run film features and weekly value-priced specials and promotions, including $5 movie Tuesdays, $6 student/faculty Thursdays, and $6 senior matinee Fridays.



“Traffic has really picked up at Crockett Row over the past few months, and we’re excited to showcase all our new tenants and offerings to the Fort Worth community,” said Stacy Hollingsworth, property manager at Crockett Row. “We encourage everyone to come down, support local, and explore all that Crockett Row has to offer.”