Crockett Row rebrands with new name, redevelopment

Crockett Row has a new name – the mixed-use urban village in the heart Fort Worth’s cultural district is now called Artisan Circle.

Along with the new name, the development’s owner unveiled a revitalization plan that includes the addition of gathering spaces, enhanced “wayfinding,” updated signage and lighting, and improved accessibility.

The changes were announced Tuesday (Nov. 14 ) by Younger Partners, a Dallas-based full-service commercial real estate firm that acquired Crockett Row in August 2022. The development is comprised of five city blocks in the Southeast quadrant of University Drive and West 7th Street, extending to Foch Street on the east and Morton to the south. It is home to more than 25 upscale dining, wellness and entertainment options with several new restaurants and retailers preparing to open in the development. Planned openings by the end of the first quarter of 2024 include Terra Mediterranean, La Cabrona and Si Tapas restaurants and the Rose Couture Nail Bar.

Redevelopment will start with the installation of new hydraulic elevators in three of the five parking garages – in the North Central, South Central and Southeast areas, Younger Partners said in a news release. The elevators will provide easier and more efficient access from upper parking levels to shopping and dining destinations, the release said, adding that two new valet locations are planned within the North Central and South Central parking garages to provide convenient drop-off and pick-up locations for visitors to the central courtyard on Crockett Street.

The central courtyard will undergo extensive improvements, including installation of new benches, modernized lighting and landscaping. Outdoor dining patios will be redesigned to enhance the overall dining experience, the release said, while new lighting and wayfinding improvements will be implemented in the central paseos, forging a stronger connection to the central courtyard.

The paseos will feature state-of-the-art digital and interactive directories to guide visitors to shopping and dining destinations, along with new monument and directional signage. Technology upgrades, including security cameras and enhanced lighting, will be implemented throughout the property.

“Artisan Circle is more than just a new name,” said Kathy Permenter, co-managing partner of Younger Partners. “It’s a symbol of the vibrant transformation and creative changes we are making. We’re inspired by the beauty and artistry that surrounds us in the Cultural District – from the world-renowned museums to the masterpieces they hold. Our vision is the advancement of this development and the creation of a vibrant hub where people can gather, dine and explore the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District.”

As part of the long-term revitalization plan, the release said, the proposed closure of Crockett Street between Norwood Street and Currie Street aims to improve pedestrian access between restaurants and shops around the central courtyard and create a safe, walkable gathering area for visitors and a stronger connection to adjacent outdoor dining.

“Our commitment is to enhance accessibility, aesthetics and the overall user experience to ensure that Artisan Circle becomes an iconic Fort Worth destination,” Permenter said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2024 and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.