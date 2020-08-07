95.3 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 7, 2020
Dallas company part of Aug. 10 IPO slate

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug. 10
Car House Holding – Guangdong, China, 3.9 million shares, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CARH. Business: Operates an online B2B marketplace for car products in China.
Duck Creek Technologies – Boston, 15 million shares, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DCT. Business: Provides a SaaS platform that streamlines business processes for P&C insurers.
KE Holdings – Beijing, China, 106 million shares, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol BEKE. Business: China’s largest housing platform operating under the Lianjia and Beike brands.
NetSTREIT – Dallas, 15.5 million shares, managed by Wells Fargo Securities/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol NTST. Business: Net lease REIT that manages single-tenant retail commercial properties.

