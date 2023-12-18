Day 5: Beware of ripoffs in royal wrapping

On the fifth day of scamming, your hackers send to you … not five gold rings but a royal pain in the wallet.

Welcome to the fifth installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

One of the first cons to thrive in the digital age, going back to the 1990s, was known as “the Nigerian prince.” You receive a text or email from an alleged Nigerian prince or public official who needs to move a large amount of money out of his country and urgently asks if you can help.

The variations include the person being a Ukrainian businessman or an American soldier stationed abroad.

In exchange for your brave cooperation, you will receive a princely sum – a share of the treasure. All the scammer needs from you is your bank account information or a “relatively small” amount to confirm your interest and cover taxes, bank fees, etc., so he can transfer the funds to you.

The prince promises you will receive a generous portion of his millions of dollars.

What to do?

Run away from this scam as soon as you receive it. Don’t make any attempt to respond because then you are confirming that your email or mobile number (via text) is active.

If you do respond – and many have done so – your Nigerian “prince” will drain your bank account or keep approaching you for more and more fees.

Scammers can sell your data so you don’t want to give them any.

And don’t worry about missing out on hobnobbing with royalty. This prince is a pauper.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.