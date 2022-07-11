Deanna Titzler joins United Way as Chief Communications, Marketing Officer

Deanna Titzler has been named Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for United Way of Tarrant County.

Titzler will lead, manage, implement and evaluate all marketing communications strategies, including advertising, promotions, and public relations to support the agency’s marketing objectives and maximize positive exposure in local and national markets, United Way said in a July 11 news release. Titzler will also lead creative development for a wide range of efforts impacting the entire organization.

“We are excited to welcome Deanna to United Way of Tarrant County in her important role as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “With more than 25 years of marketing and communications experience working in the higher education, nonprofit and private sectors, we are confident she will have tremendous success spreading our mission to Tarrant County communities.”

Most recently, Titzler served as Interim Associate Vice President of Marketing & Communication at Texas Woman’s University, leading the division responsible for media relations, social media, web communications, creative services, digital content creation, crisis communications, marketing and advertising.

“As a long-time resident of Tarrant County, I’ve been privileged to see the critical role United Way plays in leading, collaborating and making an impact in the community,” said Titzler. “I’m excited about joining the organization as it enters its centennial year and look forward to contributing to its mission.”

Before joining TWU, Titzler lived in Hyderabad, India, where she was president of the Twin-Cities Expatriates Association, heading a multinational board of directors that established the association’s vision, strategy and goals. She previously worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin, including eight years at the Aeronautics division in Fort Worth. During her tenure there, she led the employee giving campaign for the company for several years, leading to record-breaking donations to United Way of Tarrant County and related agencies.

Titzler holds a master’s degree in Communication and Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University and a BBA in Business Journalism from Baylor University. Her past board positions include Carter BloodCare and the Westlake Academy Foundation.