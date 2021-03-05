The 701 breaks ground on Near Southside

Dodson Commercial Real Estate officially broke ground on The 701, a 68,000 square-foot mixed-use development in the Near Southside on the corner of Hemphill Street and West Magnolia Avenue in a special ceremony Thursday, March 4.

The project includes the existing two-story historic building home to Shinjuku Station and Panther City Salon, a new 3,700 square foot restaurant building fronting onto West Magnolia, and a new three-story office and retail building anchored by VLK Architects.

VLK will occupy the entire top floor consisting of approximately 26,000 square feet. The building includes a ground-floor restaurant and retail spaces and a second story designed to house offices or medical tenants.

The project, anticipated for completion in early 2022, features a pedestrian plaza with shop spaces and patios, which will connect the three buildings to a new on-site 200-car parking garage.

This major Fort Worth project is the first undertaking by DFW developers Ryan Dodson and Alex Bryant under the newly formed partnership of Dodson Commercial Real Estate, formerly Dodson Development, a news release said.

“The 701 is the first of its kind Class A mixed-use project on the vibrant West Magnolia corridor. We realize the significance of this opportunity and have worked carefully with the Near Southside and the VLK team to thoughtfully integrate modern office, retail, restaurant, and structured parking with the charm and character of the historic buildings in the area,” said Dodson Commercial Real Estate Managing Partner Ryan Dodson. “It’s a truly collaborative project that will bring over 100 high-paying jobs to the area while continuing to build on the walkability and character of the Near Southside.”