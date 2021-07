Coury Hospitality, the developer of the recently opened $114 million Grapevine Main public/private partnership just opened the doors on its relocated headquarters in Las Colinas. Coury consolidated its operations from Kansas City and Tulsa. The hospitality developer leased 4,164 square feet at Canal Centre, 400 East Las Colinas Blvd. in Irving. The tenant was represented […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in