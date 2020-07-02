DFW Airport requires masks

Headed to the DFW Airport? Wear a mask.

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport began requiring all customers, employees and partners to wear a face covering while in airport facilities or riding in an airport vehicle on July 2.



“The safety and well-being of customers, employees and partners is our top priority at DFW Airport,” Sean Donohue, DFW Airport CEO, said in a news release announcing the change.

“This policy aligns with mandates announced by Dallas and Tarrant counties that require face coverings in public settings. We require everyone visiting our airport facilities to wear a face covering and strongly encourage following the guidelines for personal precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Donohue said.

The airport said the use of face coverings has been proven an effective protective measure to help reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19.



Until further notice, all persons 2 years of age and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in passenger terminals, the airport rental car facility, and all airport parking facilities, as well as vehicles and airport transportation like SkyLink and Terminal Link, the airport said.



Face coverings may be removed when eating or drinking or when asked to verify identity by Transportation Security Administration officers, Customs and Border Protection officers, airport Department of Public Safety officers or airline staff.

Face coverings are not required of anyone with medical or physical conditions that would prohibit safely wearing one, the news release said.

Learn more about the policy and what travelers can expect at DFW Airport at this link: https://www.dfwairport.com/dfwready

– FWBP Staff