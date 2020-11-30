Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. “Dick” Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92.

Lowe made and lost fortunes his whole career, but finally found success right at home with deals in the Barnett Shale valued at more than $1 billion.

Lowe’s life reads like a character in a Dan Jenkins novel. Born in Wichita Falls, Lowe came to TCU on a football scholarship and played linebacker for the also legendary TCU Coach Dutch Meyer from 1947-51. His support for the Horned Frogs was unwavering and even landed him in some hot water with some recruiting violations in the mid-1980s. In more recent years, Lowe and his longtime business partner and fellow former Frog footballer, Hunter Enis, contributed $15 million toward renovations to Amon G. Carter Stadium.

In business, Lowe was known for being a great dealmaker. His first major company was American Quasar and he sought deals all over the world. But when drilling began in the Barnett Shale field in North Texas, Lowe and partner Enis formed Four Sevens and sold their acquired acreage for about $1 billion.

“We’ve sold out twice for a total of about $1 billion,” said Lowe in a Fort Worth Business Press article in 2006. “I guess we must be doing something right.”



During that interview Lowe reflected on the many ups and downs in the energy industry: “Live and learn,” he said.



Lowe’s many honors include Past President, TCU Lettermen’s Association; 1981 Royal Purple Award; Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame; Texas Alliance of Energy Legends Award; and TCU Valuable Alumni Award. He was a member of Shady Oaks Country Club, Fort Worth Club and Exchange Club.

Lowe is survived by his wife, Mary; sons and their wives, Chad and Kim, Brad and Alice, Burk and Stephanie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family asked that, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. There will be a private burial.