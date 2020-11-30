50.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 30, 2020
Business Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies
BusinessEnergy

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

By Robert Francis

Wilted flowers remain in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

Other News

Culture

Mooyah plans expansion with an eye on Fort Worth

Robert Francis -
Texas and burgers have a long and storied history. Plenty of cattle and all that. The Texas appetite for a burger – both old-fashioned...
Read more
CCBP

Stream names Millington VP in Dallas office

FWBP Staff -
Kristin Millington has joined Stream Realty Partners’ office leasing division as a Vice President in the firm’s Dallas office. Millington will focus on the leasing...
Read more
Commerical

Sign manufacturer moving HQ, productioin to North Texas from LA

Robert Francis -
Optimal Elite Management LLC, a sign manufacturer, has acquired a 63,483-square foot office/warehouse in the Great Southwest Industrial Park, shoring up a plan to...
Read more
Business

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Robert Francis -
Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92. Lowe made and lost fortunes...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. “Dick” Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92.

Lowe made and lost fortunes his whole career, but finally found success right at home with deals in the Barnett Shale valued at more than $1 billion.

Lowe’s life reads like a character in a Dan Jenkins novel. Born in Wichita Falls, Lowe came to TCU on a football scholarship and played linebacker for the also legendary TCU Coach Dutch Meyer from 1947-51. His support for the Horned Frogs was unwavering and even landed him in some hot water with some recruiting violations in the mid-1980s. In more recent years, Lowe and his longtime business partner and fellow former Frog footballer, Hunter Enis, contributed $15 million toward renovations to Amon G. Carter Stadium.

In business, Lowe was known for being a great dealmaker. His first major company was American Quasar and he sought deals all over the world. But when drilling began in the Barnett Shale field in North Texas, Lowe and partner Enis formed Four Sevens and sold their acquired acreage for about $1 billion.

“We’ve sold out twice for a total of about $1 billion,” said Lowe in a Fort Worth Business Press article in 2006. “I guess we must be doing something right.”
   
During that interview Lowe reflected on the many ups and downs in the energy industry: “Live and learn,” he said.

Lowe’s many honors include Past President, TCU Lettermen’s Association; 1981 Royal Purple Award; Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame; Texas Alliance of Energy Legends Award; and TCU Valuable Alumni Award. He was a member of Shady Oaks Country Club, Fort Worth Club and Exchange Club.

Lowe is survived by his wife, Mary; sons and their wives, Chad and Kim, Brad and Alice, Burk and Stephanie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family asked that, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. There will be a private burial.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTarrant reports 5 deaths as Texas reports 3,954 new coronavirus cases, 102 deaths
Next articleSign manufacturer moving HQ, productioin to North Texas from LA

Latest News

Energy

Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide, once again, how much oil...
Read more
Energy

New Mexico to require details of water for oil well drilling

AP News -
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oil and gas operators will be required to report the amount and quality of water used to drill...
Read more
Energy

Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

AP News -
By SCOTT SMITH ASSOCIATED PRESSCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Six American oil executives held for three years in Venezuela were found guilty of corruption charges...
Read more
Business

Several local Walmart Supercenters remodeled in time for holidays

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth and Arlington residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenters at 9500 Clifford Street, 8401 Anderson St....
Read more
Business

Retail trade group sees solid holiday sales despite pandemic

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales could...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101