Matt Homan, president and general manager of Trail Drive Management Corporation, joins host Jamey Ice on the latest episode of the Stories with Soul podcast and shares the story of Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, a venue that has quickly become one the most popular and sought-after locations in the country for superstar musicians, top sporting events and a laundry list of other big time attractions.

Homan, who continues to play the role of mastermind, helped shape the design and development of Dickies Arena after arriving in Fort Worth by way of Philadelphia where he served as general manager of the Wells Fargo Center, home to the NHL’s Flyers and NBA’s 76ers. In this episode, Homan offers a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkably unique task of running an arena and explains how his desire to focus on family ultimately enticed him to leave his hometown for Cowtown.

