Dickies Arena earns recognition through top steel design awards

Dickies Arena has been named as one of 10 innovative projects in the United States to win a 2021 IDEAS² Award, the top design honor in the steel industry.

The Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel (IDEAS²) Award program highlights projects that “illustrate the exciting possibilities of building with structural steel,” according to the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), the organization that sponsors the awards.

Dickies Arena won in the category of projects Greater than $200 Million and was identified thanks to the striking roof design that helped to create a column-free arena, allowing for a true, multipurpose space, Dickies said in the announcement.

The venue developers worked closely with local contractors, architecture firms and engineers to create a versatile space that has hosted concerts, family shows, the Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo performances, boxing, gymnastics and wrestling events and more since opening in Oct. 2019.

“It’s an honor to be identified as one of the most innovative projects in the country,” said Trail Drive Management Corp.’s (TDMC), Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena. “It’s a celebration not just for us, but for the incredible team that was assembled to bring the project to life. The fact that we worked with so many organizations local to Dallas-Fort Worth truly highlights the remarkable talent and vision in our area.”

DFW-based The Beck Group led the project as the general contractor, along with Austin Commercial of Dallas.

“Dickies Arena is one-of-a-kind, which is why we’re honored that it is an IDEAS² award winner, said Scot Bennett, regional director of The Beck Group’s Fort Worth office. “Its innovative and unique design came to life with every construction milestone, but one of the greatest moments was seeing the impact of the 2,200 tons of structural steel in the roof framing. When it was finally complete, we collectively marveled at the grandness and beauty of it all.”

Dickies Arena was designed by Washington D.C.-based David M. Schwarz Architects and the local Fort Worth-based firm, Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford, while the architect of record was Dallas-based HKS Inc.

“We love the fact that our clients for this project were interested in integrating highly innovative design elements into a traditionally based architectural aesthetic,” said Gregory M. Hoss, President, David M. Schwarz Architects. “Fort Worth got the best of both worlds!”

Organizations identified by AISC as working on the project include:

– Steel Fabricator and Detailer: W&W/AFCO Steel, Oklahoma City (AISC Member, AISC Certified Fabricator) – Steel Erector: Bosworth Steel Erectors, Dallas (AISC Member, AISC Certified Erector) – Bender-Roller: Max Weiss, Milwaukee (AISC Member) – Structural Engineer: Walter P Moore, Dallas – Architects: HKS, Inc., Dallas; David M. Schwarz, Washington, D.C.; Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford, Fort Worth – General Contractors: Beck Group, Fort Worth; Austin Commercial, Dallas – Owner: City of Fort Worth – Operator: Trail Drive Management Corp., Fort Worth – Owner’s Representative: The Projects Group, Fort Worth www.DickiesArena.com.