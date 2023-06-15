Dickies Arena top venue in North America, No. 2 worldwide

Anyone who has been to an event at Dickies Arena knows what a top-notch, state-of-the-art venue it is.

In fact, it is one of the best in the entire world. And don’t just take our word for it.

None other than Billboard Magazine believes the same. The magazine recently released its Mid-Year 2023 Top 10 Worldwide Boxscore Chart, and Dickies Arena is No. 2 in the world on the prestigious list for venues with a seating capacity of 10,001 to 15,000. Only the OVO Hydro venue in Glasgow, Scotland, ranked higher than Dickies.

Among venues in North America, Dickies was No. 1 by far – its closest rival being MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which was No. 7 on the worldwide list.

The rankings were based on gross revenues, attendance and number of shows from Nov. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. The chart-topping numbers for Dickies:

$39,919,226 revenue

610,910 attendance

79 shows

“Dickies Arena has been a game changer for the city of Fort Worth, and it’s no surprise that they are getting national and international recognition,” said Jason Sands, executive director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission.

“In addition to the design and amenities being best in class, the team – led by Matt Homan – is amazing and it’s their attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile to help events achieve success that really sets Dickies Arena apart from the rest of the competition.”

Sands also noted that Dickies Arena has hosted some of the most prestigious sporting events in the country. Those events have been broadcast nationally with millions of viewers from coast-to-coast tuning in to get a glimpse of what Fort Worth has to offer.

For example, Dickies hosted part of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. Both the national champion (Kansas) and runner-up (North Carolina) played at Dickies en route to the title game.

Dickies has also been the host for NCAA Gymnastics, Professional Bull Riders, and let’s not forget the renowned Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Also, the Women’s Tennis Association Finals staged its historic return to the U.S. – first time in this country since 2005 and first time ever in Texas – at Dickies,

“Dickies Arena has helped elevate the Fort Worth brand and really helped establish our city as a world class sports destination and … that has all happened in less than four years,” Sands said. “It’s truly astonishing.”

It’s also worth noting that the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down for pretty much all of 2020. But when life began to return to normal, Dickies was there to host some amazing events – sports, music and more.

Among the historic highlights: Music legend Paul McCartney made his return to Fort Worth for the first time since 1976 when he played Dickies in May of 2022.

“Fort Worth is an incredible market with a passion for entertainment and it is wonderful that our Cowtown/Funky Town is gaining more recognition worldwide,” said Homan, the arena’s president and general manager. “It is a great honor to make the Billboard top 10 list and we will continue to bring great shows to the city of Fort Worth.”

