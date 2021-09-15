D&M Leasing receives Dealer of the Year Award

D&M Leasing Fort Worth has been awarded the 2021 Dealer of the Year Award in both Texas and the United States by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS).

Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that are evaluated first-hand by shoppers and report best-in-class in customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience in their reviews.

“More than one million car shoppers wrote a review on DealerRater.com in 2020, recognizing those dealerships that strived for an outstanding customer experience, and D&M Leasing Fort Worth stood out among peers in the U.S.,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. “In today’s stay-at-home economy it is critical for dealerships to deliver customer experiences that meet shifting shopper expectations and D&M Leasing Fort Worth provided superior customer service in 2020.”

“We are honored to be named 2021 DealerRater Lease Company of the Year for the seventh year in a row for both the state of Texas and the United States. That our valued clients nominated us one review at a time is truly humbling. We come to work every day with the intention of providing excellent customer service. We are truly grateful for our customers,” said Chase Kennemer, President of D&M Leasing Fort Worth.