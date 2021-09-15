Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Do you have what it takes to be a Top 100 Company?

Marice Richter
If your company is privately held and is based in Tarrant County, it could rank on the Fort Worth Business Press Tarrant County Top 100 List to be published this summer. This is your notice for this survey. We appreciate your response to create an accurate list and honor top companies.

To get your company involved, a representative of your firm must fill out the 2020 survey form and submit your updated survey questionnaire to mrichter@bizpress.net no later than Oct. 6, 2021. The link below contains the survey. Filling out the survey is the only way to qualify for the list. 

Please note: Your company must disclose 2020 sales/revenue figures in order to be considered for this list.

The Top 100 List is an editorial project of Fort Worth Business and is not an advertisement; there is no charge for being included.

We look forward to your participation on this project. Contact Marice Richter mrichter@bizpress.net with any questions.

